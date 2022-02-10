The Earrings That Bella Hadid Has Worn on Repeat Are Surprisingly Affordable

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you ever see your favorite celebs and think "I want that outfit," you're not the only one. It's fun to take some style notes from your favorite star. Usually, that involves loving their look, taking a screenshot, learning that their ensemble exceeds your budget, and then possibly looking for some affordable dupes. That's why it's always such a pleasant surprise to see someone super famous wearing something more budget-friendly.

Have you ever noticed those heart-shaped hoop earrings that Bella Hadid wears? She's been photographed in them many times over, pairing them with casual streetwear and more dressed up styles. There are few accessories that are more versatile than hoop earrings, but they're also so special because of the unique shape. And that's probably why she has worn them so many times.

I always want to know what Bella is wearing and how I can rock some version of that in my life (on my budget). That's why I was so happy to find out these iconic heart earrings are from Frasier Sterling, a fashionable and affordable brand. Now, I don't need to do any additional searches to find something that "looks like" Bella's earrings.

The highly-photographed earrings are the Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops. Keep on scrolling to find out more about the go-to earrings and the current discount you can apply.