King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Shares Why He's Officially Moving To Brooklyn

No more walking in Staten for Pete Davidson! The SNL comedian is officially renouncing his royal title as King of Staten Island and making the move to Brooklyn. Find out why below.

By Emlyn Travis Feb 10, 2022 8:23 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashiansCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Hear Pete Davidson Call Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"

The King of Staten Island is turning in his crown.

In an interview with NBCLX, Pete Davidson revealed that he is saying goodbye to his native Staten Island.

Chatting with host Tabitha Lipkin from his bedroom—which featured a candle of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Pete explained, "Sorry, I'm moving so my place is disgusting. I'm moving to Brooklyn! I'm very excited." 

The move doesn't mean he has any ill will toward his hometown. The comedian maintained that he does "love Staten Island," but that it unfortunately "takes too long to get over the bridge," especially with Saturday Night Live taping in midtown Manhattan.

In addition to starring in the film King of Staten Island—inspired in part by his own life experiences—Pete has made multiple references to his hilarious love-hate relationship with the borough throughout his career.

That includes in an SNL sketch last November, when he performed a parody of Marc Cohn's 1991 hit "Walking in Memphis" titled "Walking in Staten."

photos
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Surprisingly Normal Romance

In the parody, Davidson described Staten Island as the place "where everybody's dreams go right down the drain" and "the reason I turned out weird." 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Although he will no longer reside in Staten Island going forward, Pete still owns an important part of its history.

Last month, alongside SNL co-star Colin Jost and a third partner, he bought a Staten Island ferry.

He described their purchase—all the while trying not to break character—in a recent Weekend Update segment, adding, "We bought a ferry! The windowless van of the sea." 

Trending Stories

1

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

3

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

4

Kelly Ripa Reacts to Fans Commenting on Her Hair Styles

5

Ireland Baldwin Reflects On Her Dad's "Little Pig" Comment 15 Years On

Latest News

Exclusive

Amanda Kloots Addresses Those Michael Allio Romance Rumors

Today Only! Score 20% Off Purchases $60+ at H&M

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals If Kim K. Has Introduced Her to Pete Davidson

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

The Earrings Bella Hadid Wears on Repeat Are Surprisingly Affordable

King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Is Moving To Brooklyn

This New Raven's Home Trailer Is Cheetah-licious