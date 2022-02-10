This New Raven's Home Trailer Is Cheetah-licious

Watch : Raven-Symone "Feels Good" to Be Back on Disney Channel

It's the future we can see: Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton are reuniting!

That's right, the fiercest felines in the jungle are back. On Feb. 10, Disney Channel released the all-new trailer for season five of the That's So Raven spin-off, Raven's Home. This season, which premieres March 11, Raven (Raven-Symoné) is heading home to San Francisco to take care of her father.

But while she's happy be to back in the Bay Area, she's in for a big surprise: her archnemesis Alana Rivera (Bailon-Houghton) is now the principal of Bayside High. And why does that matter to Raven? Well, it's the same school that her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) is enrolled in.

"Haven't seen you since high school," Alana says to Raven as she walks into her office.

"And yet, it still feels too soon," Raven snarks back.

"Welcome back, Baxter," Alana replies.

Sounds like Raven and Alana didn't settle their differences at the high school reunion!