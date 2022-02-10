This New Raven's Home Trailer Is Cheetah-licious

It's the future we can see: Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton are reuniting!
That's right, the fiercest felines in the jungle are back. On Feb. 10, Disney Channel released the all-new trailer for season five of the That's So Raven spin-off, Raven's Home. This season, which premieres March 11, Raven (Raven-Symoné) is heading home to San Francisco to take care of her father.
But while she's happy be to back in the Bay Area, she's in for a big surprise: her archnemesis Alana Rivera (Bailon-Houghton) is now the principal of Bayside High. And why does that matter to Raven? Well, it's the same school that her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) is enrolled in.
"Haven't seen you since high school," Alana says to Raven as she walks into her office.
"And yet, it still feels too soon," Raven snarks back.
"Welcome back, Baxter," Alana replies.
Sounds like Raven and Alana didn't settle their differences at the high school reunion!
The news first broke that Adrienne would be joining forces with Raven back in November.
"How genius of the writers of this show to create that dynamic where the school bully becomes the principal," Adrienne said in an interview with TVLine at the time. "It's funny and ironic, and I'm loving being the authority figure."
And this is a major moment for all of the early '00s fans, as this is the first time this duo has acted together since their Cheetah Girls days.
"I've always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true," Adrienne said in the same interview. "I always love working with [Raven]."
She continued, "We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students…and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!"
Well even if Alana is still the bully she once was, Raven can slay her own dragons.
Tune into Raven's Home when season five premieres March 11 on Disney Channel.