Ian Somerhalder Finished Filming Vampire Diaries 5 Years Ago: Read His Walk Down Memory Lane

Watch : How the "Vampire Diaries" Cast Said Goodbye to Series

It's officially been five trips around the sun without new episodes of The Vampire Diaries.

And Ian Somerhalder is in his feels about it. On Feb. 9, the 43-year-old actor, who played Damon Salvatore in The CW's supernatural drama, took to Instagram to reflect on his last day on set.

Somerhalder posted a photo of him and his on-screen brother and IRL bestie Paul Wesley—who starred as Stefan Salvatore—posing together outside before filming the final scene of the show.

"I just got this from @paulwesley…Holy sh–t, five years ago, on this day we wrapped The Vampire Diaries forever," he wrote. "This journey has been truly incredible."

"Who could have ever imagined how far this would go after shooting that scene in Vancouver, flying on wires and hissing at each other with fangs!" he continued. "Wow. I'm humbled. This became one of the most watched television shows in the history of television. Nuts."

We're not crying, you are. (Okay, so are we.)