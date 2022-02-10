Ian Somerhalder Finished Filming Vampire Diaries 5 Years Ago: Read His Walk Down Memory Lane

You're going to want to dig your fangs into this news! On Feb. 9, The Vampire Diares actor wrote a touching tribute about his days on set. See what he had to say here!

Watch: How the "Vampire Diaries" Cast Said Goodbye to Series

It's officially been five trips around the sun without new episodes of The Vampire Diaries.

And Ian Somerhalder is in his feels about it. On Feb. 9, the 43-year-old actor, who played Damon Salvatore in The CW's supernatural drama, took to Instagram to reflect on his last day on set. 

Somerhalder posted a photo of him and his on-screen brother and IRL bestie Paul Wesleywho starred as Stefan Salvatore—posing together outside before filming the final scene of the show.

"I just got this from @paulwesley…Holy sh–t, five years ago, on this day we wrapped The Vampire Diaries forever," he wrote. "This journey has been truly incredible."

"Who could have ever imagined how far this would go after shooting that scene in Vancouver, flying on wires and hissing at each other with fangs!" he continued. "Wow. I'm humbled. This became one of the most watched television shows in the history of television. Nuts."

We're not crying, you are. (Okay, so are we.)

16 Shocking Secrets About The Vampire Diaries Revealed

Though The Vampire Diaries—starring Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham and Candice Kingpremiered on the CW on Sept. 10, 2009 and concluded on March 10, 2017, the brotherly bond between the Salvatore brothers certainly didn't come to an end.

In 2020, the pair launched a bourbon brand, Brother's Bond, with its name inspired by their characters on the show. 

"@brothersbondbourbon is so special to us and we are so grateful to share it with you all," Somerhalder wrote in the Instagram. 

Before we go binge-watch The Vampire Diaries for the 100th time, all we have to say to Somerhalder is: fangs for the memories.

