Kelly Ripa Reacts to Fans Commenting on Her Hair Styles

Kelly Ripa has had enough of this hairy situation.
Every morning, the daytime talk-show host shares details of her life with co-host Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Her candor makes many viewers at home feel like they have a strong connection or even a friendship with the morning show veteran.
But during the Feb. 9 episode, Kelly acknowledged that maybe some fans feel a bit too familiar.
"Do people weigh in on your hair?" she asked Ryan. "People weigh in on my hair in a way where it is like, ‘Oh, I'm sorry. I didn't ask you whether or not you liked my hair cut.'"
Executive producer Michael Gelman quickly added that people write in "all the time" about what Kelly's hair looks like.
But before you think it's just e-mails, letters and social media posts, Kelly said she gets comments when she's out and about running errands.
"People do come up at the store," she said. "They are like, ‘I like your hair this length.' I'm like, ‘I have no comparative for your hair, but I'm assuming it looks pretty great every day.'"
While Ryan jokingly told the audience to "please continue to do that to Kelly," the American Idol host isn't immune to the feedback either.
As Michael said, "People write in all the time about the height of your hair, what your hair looks like, what you should do with your hair. Both of you."
This isn't the first time Kelly has discussed hair and beauty on the long-running daytime series. Just last month, the 51-year-old said she tried to hide her gray roots during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I had embraced my gray hair privately while publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn't Santa Clause white," she joked. "But in real life, I go, ‘Oh, I look great with gray hair, you can barely tell.'"
And while she supports women going with the gray, Kelly ultimately decided that it's not for her just yet. "I think certain people look great with their gray hair," she added. "I think it depends on the person. I really do."
Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online.