Kelly Ripa Reacts to Fans Commenting on Her Hair Styles

Watch : Kelly Ripa "Didn't Ask" for People's Opinion on Her Hair

Kelly Ripa has had enough of this hairy situation.

Every morning, the daytime talk-show host shares details of her life with co-host Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Her candor makes many viewers at home feel like they have a strong connection or even a friendship with the morning show veteran.

But during the Feb. 9 episode, Kelly acknowledged that maybe some fans feel a bit too familiar.

"Do people weigh in on your hair?" she asked Ryan. "People weigh in on my hair in a way where it is like, ‘Oh, I'm sorry. I didn't ask you whether or not you liked my hair cut.'"

Executive producer Michael Gelman quickly added that people write in "all the time" about what Kelly's hair looks like.

But before you think it's just e-mails, letters and social media posts, Kelly said she gets comments when she's out and about running errands.