The Nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Grab your hat and best pair of boots because it's almost time for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards!
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett took to social media to announce the star-studded list of nominees for the 57th ACM Awards. Held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Mar. 7, the ceremony, which will air on Prime Video, will see Allen and Barrett host alongside the legendary Dolly Parton and feature some iconic performances.
In fact, Allen and Barrett will be pulling double duty as not just hosts but also nominees. The artists received nominations for Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, respectively, joining fellow category nominees including Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and more.
Chris Young leads the night with seven total nominations—three of which are for his hit single "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown—while Miranda Lambert tied Reba McEntire's record for most Female Artist of the Year nominations with her 16th nom this year.
Lambert also received her first producer nomination for her album The Marfa Tapes alongside fellow collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
And listen up, Swifties! Blake Lively received two ACM award nominations for directing and producing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me." Swift's brother, Austin Swift, also received his first nomination as one of the video's producers.
But who will win? You'll have to tune into the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards to find out!
Without further ado, here are the nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards:
Entertainer of the Year:
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year:
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends – Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
Song of the Year
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
Video of the Year
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville
Bass Player of the Year
J.T. Cure
Mark Hill
Viktor Krauss
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Glenn Worf
Drummer of the Year
Chad Cromwell
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
Dave Cobb
Todd Lombardo
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Benmont Tench
Specialty Instrument Player of the Year
Stuart Duncan
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Mickey Raphael
Kristin Wilkinson
Electric Guitar Player of the Year
Tom Bukovac
Dan Dugmore
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Audio Engineer of the Year
Brandon Bell
Jim Cooley
Gena Johnson
Jason Hall
Vance Powell
Producer of the Year
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Dann Huff
Joey Moi