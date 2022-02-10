The Nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Put your cowboy boots on and get ready to dance, because the star-studded nominations for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards have officially arrived. Scroll on for the full list.

Grab your hat and best pair of boots because it's almost time for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards!

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett took to social media to announce the star-studded list of nominees for the 57th ACM Awards. Held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Mar. 7, the ceremony, which will air on Prime Video, will see Allen and Barrett host alongside the legendary Dolly Parton and feature some iconic performances. 

In fact, Allen and Barrett will be pulling double duty as not just hosts but also nominees. The artists received nominations for Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, respectively, joining fellow category nominees including Maren MorrisMiranda LambertChris StapletonLuke Combs and more.

Chris Young leads the night with seven total nominations—three of which are for his hit single "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown—while Miranda Lambert tied Reba McEntire's record for most Female Artist of the Year nominations with her 16th nom this year.

Lambert also received her first producer nomination for her album The Marfa Tapes alongside fellow collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

And listen up, Swifties! Blake Lively received two ACM award nominations for directing and producing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me." Swift's brother, Austin Swift, also received his first nomination as one of the video's producers.

But who will win? You'll have to tune into the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards to find out! 

Without further ado, here are the nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards: 

Entertainer of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

 

Female Artist of the Year:

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

 

Male Artist of the Year 

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae


Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three
 

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson 
 

New Male Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

 

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

 

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

 

Famous Friends – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

 

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall 

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

 

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

 

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown 

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

 

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

 

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood 

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

 

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

 

Song of the Year

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

 

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

 

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

 

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney 

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

 

"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

 

Video of the Year                              

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert 

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

 

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown 

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

 

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

 

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood 

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

 

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

 

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne
 

Music Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

 

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

 

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney 

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

 

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

 

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

 

Bass Player of the Year

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Viktor Krauss

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Glenn Worf 

 

Drummer of the Year

Chad Cromwell

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

 

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year

Dave Cobb

Todd Lombardo

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Charlie Worsham 

 

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year 

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Benmont Tench 

 

Specialty Instrument Player of the Year

Stuart Duncan

Paul Franklin

Josh Matheny

Mickey Raphael

Kristin Wilkinson

 

Electric Guitar Player of the Year

Tom Bukovac

Dan Dugmore

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells 

 

Audio Engineer of the Year

Brandon Bell

Jim Cooley

Gena Johnson

Jason Hall

Vance Powell 

 

Producer of the Year

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

