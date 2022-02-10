Watch Nathan Chen Give a Sweet Shout-Out to His Family After His Olympic Gold Medal Win

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

He got it from his mama—the opportunity to be an Olympic champion, that is.

After jumping his way to a gold medal win at the 2022 Beijing Olympics Feb. 9, "quad king" Nathan Chen gave a sweet shout-out to mother Hetty Wang.

"Absolutely none of this would be at all remotely possible without her support," the figure skater shared on Today Feb. 10, noting there were times his family struggled to make ends meet as they tried to support his dreams. "Since day one, 3 years old, I stepped on the ice, and she's been by side ever since."



Close by, Chen recalling how his mom coached him throughout the early part of his career when they couldn't afford a coach and even spent some nights sleeping in their car to save cash.



"She drove me back and forth in our trusty little Prius, so a lot of miles put together and a lot of time put together," he shared, "but this is a result of her."