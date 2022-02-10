Milania Giudice Reacts to Gia and Joe Gorga's Fight on RHONJ: "I Would've Flipped Out"

Milania Giudice isn't ready to forgive or forget.

In this sneak peek of the Feb. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 16-year-old chatted with sister Gia Giudice and mom Teresa Giudice about Gia's recent argument with uncle Joe Gorga.

Though the two hashed things out after 21-year-old Gia confronted Joe regarding comments he's made about their dad Joe Giudice, when Teresa mentions the possibility of a pizza night with Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga, Milania states she's "not going to that."

"Yeah you are," Gia responds in the clip. "There's no reason for you not to."

Milania disagrees. "Obviously I'm hurt over what happened," she says before turning to her mom. "Seeing him like scream at you when he was saying things about dad, I cannot watch that."

Addressing Gia and Joe's recent fight, she continues, "Then you told me everything that happened. Like, I would've flipped out."