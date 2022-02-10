These Y2K Looks From 2002 New York Fashion Week Will Make You Nostalgic AF

Watch : New York Fashion Week...or Fashion Weak? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep21)

New York Fashion Week never goes out of style.

While the same can't exactly be said for some of the creations that have been presented over the years, there's still nothing more exciting than the biannual celebration in which the world's top designers debut their latest collections in a series of runway shows.

Thankfully, we're only days away from the next iteration—and to celebrate, E!'s turning the clock back 20 years.

To see just how much everything has changed—from the supermodels to the stylings to the stars sitting front row—we've rounded up some of the most iconic snapshots from 2002. Expect to see the Hiltons rather than the Hadids, many random celebrity duos (think: Sabrina The Teenage Witch's Caroline Rhea and Sex and the City's John Corbett) and, despite what the recent Y2K resurgence wants you to believe, the real it-girl staple of the 00's: Bermuda shorts.

Okay, maybe not...but Kirsten Dunst is rocking a pair all the same!