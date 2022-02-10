28 Ways to Wear the Pearlcore Trend Like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington & More Celebs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Yes, pearls are a timeless trend, but they are everywhere these days in so many unique ways. The pearlcore trend is really going strong, thanks to celebs like Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Dua Lipa, Kate Middleton, and Ariana Grande who have worn pearl earrings recently. Kerry and Mindy went all out with the trend, wearing pearl-adorned shoes as well.

And then there are the pearl necklaces, which we've seen Ariana, Addison Rae, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens wearing these days. Hailey Bieber wore a Frasier Sterling pearl choker.

If you want to get your pearl on, there are so many ways to do it, in addition to jewelry. Bring the pearlcore trend to your clothes, belts, hair accessories, bags, shoes, and more with some fashionable finds below.