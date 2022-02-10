Which Celebrities Have Slid Into the DMs of Love Is Blind's Lauren & Cameron Hamilton? They Say…

Fans' obsession with Love Is Blind can't be tamed. Just ask Miley Cyrus.

As Lauren and Cameron Hamilton revealed on E!'s Down in the DMs, the pop star is one of the many celebs that have, uh, come into their social media like a wrecking ball in the two years since they first met and fell in love on season one of the Netflix series.

"Quite a few celebs slid in my DMs," Lauren said during the exclusive chat. "All supportive beautiful messages saying that they watched the show and that they loved watching the journey and our love story unfold."

As for Miley's message, it left Cameron "totally shocked" because she wasn't just reaching out to say hi—she wanted him and Lauren to come on her Instagram series.

That, and teach her one of their famous TikTok dances. "I was like, oh yeah, we're totally best friends with Miley now," Lauren added with a laugh before revealing that she received an equally exciting DM from Tiffany "New York" Pollard.