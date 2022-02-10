Exclusive

Which Celebrities Have Slid Into the DMs of Love Is Blind's Lauren & Cameron Hamilton? They Say…

Love Is Blind's Lauren & Cameron Hamilton star on the latest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs. Find out why Miley Cyrus, Tiffany "New York" Pollard & more stars have been hitting them up.

Fans' obsession with Love Is Blind can't be tamed. Just ask Miley Cyrus

As Lauren and Cameron Hamilton revealed on E!'s Down in the DMs, the pop star is one of the many celebs that have, uh, come into their social media like a wrecking ball in the two years since they first met and fell in love on season one of the Netflix series

"Quite a few celebs slid in my DMs," Lauren said during the exclusive chat. "All supportive beautiful messages saying that they watched the show and that they loved watching the journey and our love story unfold."

As for Miley's message, it left Cameron "totally shocked" because she wasn't just reaching out to say hi—she wanted him and Lauren to come on her Instagram series

That, and teach her one of their famous TikTok dances. "I was like, oh yeah, we're totally best friends with Miley now," Lauren added with a laugh before revealing that she received an equally exciting DM from Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

"Even way back when the show came out, she said, 'I'm so happy for you queen! Y'all make such a beautiful couple. Love is life,'" Lauren recalled of the I Love New York star. "It's always love. So much love. She's the best."

Then there's the star behind "probably the biggest DM I've ever received in my life," Lauren said. 

"Anyone who's been following me knows how I'm obsessed with the movie Clueless," she continued. "I got my white Jeep because I'm obsessed with it. My whole life existed around the movie Clueless. And guess who DM'd me y'all?"

None other than Cher Horowitz herself, Alicia Silverstone.

"She reposted a picture that I wrote and then I was freaking out and I was just like, 'Oh my god! You know who I am?!' Lauren recalled. "And then she wrote me a DM and she said, 'I watched you guys fall in love. Yay!'"

Netflix

Lauren and Cameron continued to scroll through their DMs, sharing the good and the bad—the latter of which criticized everything from Lauren's selfies to the couple's plans to have children.

"If you wouldn't say that to me when you walk up to me on the street," Lauren warned, "don't say it to me in my DMs because I will check you in the same way."

As she should!

Hear more from the Love Is Blind couple by watching the full Down in the DMs episode here.

Season two of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix. 

