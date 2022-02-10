Why Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings Series Will Not Have Sex Scenes

Amazon Prime revealed even more information about Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, including which characters will be featured and how they are diversifying the cast.

By Cydney Contreras Feb 10, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVThe Lord of the RingsCelebrities
Watch: "Lord of the Rings" Cast Tells SECRETS in 2001: Live From E! Rewind

While some viewers enjoyed the steamy nature of HBO's Game of Thrones, don't expect Amazon to follow suit with their Lord of the Rings series.

For a brief time, there were rumors that the producers had hired an intimacy coordinator to work on the set of Power of the Rings, causing concern among fans, who feared that the show would emulate the violence and sexual nature of HBO's Game of Thrones.

But showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne promise viewers their series will honor author J. R. R. Tolkien's vision. Indeed, they set out with the intention "to make a show for everyone, for kids who are 11, 12 and 13," McKay told Vanity Fair, "even though sometimes they might have to pull the blanket up over their eyes if it's a little too scary."

"We talked about the tone in Tolkien's books," he continued. "This is material that is sometimes scary—and sometimes very intense, sometimes quite political, sometimes quite sophisticated—but it's also heartwarming and life-affirming and optimistic. It's about friendship and it's about brotherhood and underdogs overcoming great darkness."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

And while there are no members of the original cast appearing in the series—at least, as far as we know—there will be younger versions of Galadriel and Elrond played by Morfydd Clark (Cate Blanchett in the original) and Robert Aramayo (previously Hugo Weaving), respectively.

Amazon Prime Video

Little was known about the Power of the Rings as this is not based on a book, but rather the Appendices Tolkien wrote to explain the history of Middle Earth. According to Vanity Fair, the 150-page Appendices include "timelines, genealogies, and notes on language and culture" for the imaginary world. But the writers have taken some liberties, creating new characters—with the guidance of the Tolkien estate, of course—and casting people of color.

Trending Stories

1

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

3

Ireland Baldwin Reflects On Her Dad's "Little Pig" Comment 15 Years On

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

After much research and consulting with experts, the writers created a story about the "forging of the rings," according to McKay.

"Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all," McKay explained. "It's the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races."

Fans can see this origin story when Power of the Rings premieres on Amazon Prime Sept. 2. 

Trending Stories

1

Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

2
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

3

Ireland Baldwin Reflects On Her Dad's "Little Pig" Comment 15 Years On

4

Nicole Richie Jokingly Calls Out Sofia for PDA Pic With Elliot Grainge

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

Latest News

Take a Bow, Rihanna: A Look at Her Breathtaking Pregnancy Style

Milania Giudice Weighs In on Gia and Joe Gorga's Fight on RHONJ

Angelina Jolie & Zahara Promote Domestic Violence Law at Capitol

Exclusive

Religious Differences Cause Tension in Love Is Blind Preview

Exclusive

How Mary J. Blige's Beautiful Daily Affirmation Inspired Her New Album

Exclusive

See Which Stars Slid Into Lauren & Cameron Hamilton’s DMs

Zendaya’s New Wax Figure Has the Internet Completely Divided