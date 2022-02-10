Why Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings Series Will Not Have Sex Scenes

Watch : "Lord of the Rings" Cast Tells SECRETS in 2001: Live From E! Rewind

While some viewers enjoyed the steamy nature of HBO's Game of Thrones, don't expect Amazon to follow suit with their Lord of the Rings series.

For a brief time, there were rumors that the producers had hired an intimacy coordinator to work on the set of Power of the Rings, causing concern among fans, who feared that the show would emulate the violence and sexual nature of HBO's Game of Thrones.

But showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne promise viewers their series will honor author J. R. R. Tolkien's vision. Indeed, they set out with the intention "to make a show for everyone, for kids who are 11, 12 and 13," McKay told Vanity Fair, "even though sometimes they might have to pull the blanket up over their eyes if it's a little too scary."

"We talked about the tone in Tolkien's books," he continued. "This is material that is sometimes scary—and sometimes very intense, sometimes quite political, sometimes quite sophisticated—but it's also heartwarming and life-affirming and optimistic. It's about friendship and it's about brotherhood and underdogs overcoming great darkness."