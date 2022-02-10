Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Watch : Eve Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Things are about to get a little wild in Eve's household.



The 43-year-old revealed on Instagram that she and husband Maximillion Cooper, 49, have welcomed their first child together.



"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022," Eve wrote of Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, alongside a photo of him in his floral and bird-themed bassinet. "Words can't describe this feeling."



Maximillion shared the same photo of Wilde on his own Instagram, writing that he's ready to "let the wild rumpus begin!"



Eve first confirmed her pregnancy in October 2021 by showing off photos of her growing baby bump and sharing that she and her husband of more than seven years had been "waiting for this blessing."



Wilde will join his older siblings-Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13-whom Maximillion shares with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup.



During a 2020 conversation with People, the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper revealed that it "took years" to adapt to becoming a stepmother.