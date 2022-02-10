Russian Olympic Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Reportedly Tested Positive for Banned Drug Prior to Games

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

There's been a bump in the ice at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

According to NBC Sports, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance prior to this year's Beijing Games. The sample was reportedly obtained prior to Valieva's win at the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia last month.

The drug detected is a heart medication called trimetazidine, NBC News reported. The substance was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency due to properties that can improve endurance.

The news comes days after the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the gold medal in the team figure skating event, with Valieva making history as the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics—then do a second one for good measure. The ROC had scored an overall 74 points, beating out the United States and Japan, who respectively placed second and third with 65 and 63 points.