See Nicole Richie Hilariously Call Out Sister Sofia Over PDA Pic With Boyfriend Elliot Grainge

Love is in the air for Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Elliot Grainge. But one person couldn’t resist poking a little fun at their PDA: her sister Nicole Richie.

Watch: Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship

Just chalk it up to her being Candidly Nicole.
 
On Feb. 9, Sofia Richie, 23, shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 27, engaging in a little PDA. And once older sister Nicole Richie, 40, saw the selfie of the pair locking lips, she had only two words to describe the moment: "Omg! Hornies."

It's safe to say fans weren't the only ones who found the comment hilarious as Sofia reposted the photo and a screenshot of her sister's remark to Instagram Stories later that day.
 
This, of course, wouldn't be the first time Sofia and Elliot have shared their affection on social media. In fact, last April, the model confirmed her romance with the music executive by posting a cute shot of the two kissing to her Instagram.
 
Fast-forward months later and things between the happy couple are continuing to blossom, with a source close to Sofia telling E! News in November that they're "getting very serious."

"They have talked about getting engaged, and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," the insider exclusively told E! News at the time. "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together, and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

As the source puts it, their romance is like no other.

"They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama," the source added. "She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."

