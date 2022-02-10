Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Following Backlash From Her Black History Month Event With TikTok

Watch : Nicki Minaj STEALS The Spotlight In "RHOP" Reunion Trailer

"Do We Have A Problem?" Looks like some influencers certainly do.

"Super Bass" singer Nicki Minaj is addressing backlash that arose from her recent event with TikTok celebrating Black History Month.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, TikTok and Nicki invited influencers from the app to chat over Zoom with the Grammy-winning artist as part of TikTok's Black History Month celebration, according to creators who attended. But after the event, Black TikTok stars took to social media to share their frustrations about how the event, which allegedly had a 300 person limit, was dominated by non-Black creators.

Nicki seemingly spoke out about the drama on Instagram Live on Feb. 8, as seen in a recording captured by SipPink Podcast. "I had a really great call, a really great Zoom, with TikTok today. Shoutout to everybody that was on there," the artist told fans. "I hear you guys. I heard what y'all were saying and let me see if I can schedule something else for you guys."

Nicki continued, "Trust me, I heard y'all loud and clear."