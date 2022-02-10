Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dead at 47

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world of Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of Jeremy Giambi.

The former Oakland Athletics player passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at his parents' home in Southern California, his agent confirmed E! News. He was 47.

A spokesperson for the Claremont Police Department told E! News that officers responded to the home around 11:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Jeremy deceased inside the residence. The Los Angeles County Coroner responded and removed the body.

Police shared that, while a cause of death was not immediately known, there were no signs of foul play found and there will be no criminal investigation.

Amid the tragic news, the Oakland A's issued a statement reading, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi."

The A's continued by keeping Jeremy's family in their thoughts, adding, "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."