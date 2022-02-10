Here's Your Guide to Smooth Kissable Lips

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing more annoying than dry, chapped lips in the middle of winter. If you're like us, you probably find yourself reaching for your Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 30 times more often than you probably should. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you want to keep your lips soft and smooth, especially if you'll be spending the day with an irresistible special someone. Because we always have your back, we talked to experts to get some tips on how to get sexy smoochable lips. You can thank us later!

"The secret to smooth kissable lips is a good lip care routine," Dr. Michelle Green, NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist, told E! News. "Lips are often ignored when it comes to beauty routines. But unlike the rest of the body, the lips do not have oil glands, therefore cannot produce its own moisture."

Fortunately, there are many great products on the market that can help keep your lips in really good shape. From lip oils to lip scrubs and everything in between, experts share their tips for maintaining healthy-looking lips.