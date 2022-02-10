Summer House Stars Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Share Valentine's Gift Ideas From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Carl and Lindsay are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This is an exciting time for Summer House fans. There's a new season currently airing and we finally got the confirmation that we've all been hoping for: Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are an official couple. After years of best friendship, they are one of our favorite Bravo couples and the fandom could not be more thrilled. We will cheers a Loverboy to that.
"This is our first Valentine's Day as a couple," Lindsay said during a recent Amazon Live session. The couple talked about their favorite gift recommendations, which prompted Carl 6.0 to sweetly remark, "I just want her for Valentine's Day. That's all I want."
Nevertheless, they both love to shop at Amazon they came up with some affordable, thoughtful gifts that your significant other will love. And, they also encourage everyone to treat themselves, whether they're in a relationship or not. To reword an iconic Kyle Cooke quote, "Valentine's Day should be fun."
Uonbox Women’s One Shoulder Sleeveless Knee Length Side Split Fashion Bandage Dress
"I'm obsessed with this and I cannot believe I found this. This is a one-shoulder bandage dress. I love love love the material. It has a nice little slit. It was really refreshing to find a good steal on Amazon that will impress my boyfriend. It's true to size and I don't have to worry about it going anywhere." Lindsay said.
"I love it. It gets better every time I look at it," Carl said admitting that he was wowed when he saw her come out with the dress on. He added, "The shape of this fits her really well. Do they have any other colors?" Lindsay answered, "They have ten other colors. I like that you can wear this to so many different types of occasions, like weddings. It's very versatile."
"I want Lindsay to get this in multiple colors. I'm loving it," Carl said. The dress has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aldo Women’s Jerilini Top Handle Bag
Lindsay said, "You can never go wrong with this bag. It comes in a regular size as well as mini. It also comes in six different colors. I really like this bag. It gives me YSL vibes. Everyone needs a little black purse. It comes with a long strap that you can adjust"
Carl asked, "Can you fit a lot of stuff in there?" Lindsay confirmed, "Yes, you can." The bag has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PuTwo Tray Mirror
Lindsay shared, "I love mirror trays and I'm obsessed with this one because you can literally use it for anything. Men even can put cologne in it. Women can put perfumes in it. You can put it on your coffee table and put your remotes in there. You can put it in your bathroom. I think these help the female in your life stay organized because you can use it for literally anything in your house."
Carl said, "I think this is a really cool gift because it's not something you'd typically buy for yourself. I would put remote controls in it on a coffee table. It comes in different colors too." This tray has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beverly Rose Box of Preserved Flowers- Lasts a Year Or More
"This is a box of roses. It lasts up to three years and it's just really cute. This is a really easy gift to give too. I would put this on a bookshelf in my apartment," Lindsay said.
Gritheim Women’s Fuzzy POM POM Feather Velvet House Slippers
Lindsay said, "You can never have enough slippers. You need a slipper that's just really cute and girly. Here it is. They're really cozy too. They come in six different colors and they're perfect for lounging around the house."
"They're nice and soft. Wake up your girlfriend or your wife Valentine's morning and lay these slippers on her feet, tell her you love her, and kiss her on the forehead. That's how you should start out the holiday." Carl shared.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow has these too.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera- Blush Pink (4 Color Options)
Carl remarked, "This is one of our favorites. We love a good picture. I love these because we're in a digital age and this kind of brings you back to create a moment. These are so fun."
Lindsay added, "We love mini Polaroid cameras. This Instax. It's adorable in this blush pink. I think it was Danielle [Olivera] created this importance in our life for these. I think it shows that you're thoughtful and care about sentimental value of cherishing memories through a picture." This camera has 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brach's Tiny Conversation Hearts, Assorted Flavors, 33 oz
Carl said, "Listen, I just turned 37 and I remember vividly in fourth, fifth, and sixth grade that these candies were the best. These are my favorite. They're tasty. This is a classic Valentine's Day candy."
Lindsay recommended "waking somebody up with some candy hearts" to "just set the mood for the day." She also said, "These are good for hosting when people come over."
Hypervolt Plus, Featuring Quiet Glide Technology- Handheld Percussion Massage Gun: 3 Speeds, 5 Interchangeable Heads
Carl began, "Lindsay and I have been working our butts off in the past four or five months, and before that. As I get older and I'm doing harder workouts, the recovery is important. I actually love this thing. It's a little massager that can do a lot. My back is a little tender right now. There are a couple different speeds and settings on here. If you are into fitness, you'll love this."
Lindsay added, "This is gonna save my hands a lot of work. This is more of a gift for me for you." Carl agreed and said, "Those are always the best gifts." This has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat, Electric Deep Tissue 4D Kneading Massage for Shoulder, Back and Neck
"We have another massager too," Lindsay said.
Carl shared, "Lindsay and I love a good massage. The heat on the neck is great. You can even use it in the car. Bring this to your office or use it at home. I can see this being used on a really long car ride to the Hamptons. This comes in navy and light blue. We love taking care of our bodies the best that we can."
This has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control
Lindsay revealed that Carl accidentally left these on a plane, which prompted him to share, "This is actually my favorite one. I love these. I'm excited about this. I love noise cancellation headphones. The Sony ones are unbelievable. Trust me, if you love quality sound, these are top of the line. I use these for my meditations every morning. New York City has honking, sirens, and cabs, and I can just dive in to spend my 10-15 minutes on mediation and block out the nonsense. After that, I use this with music to workout or to walk. These are great for audiobooks too."
Carl said, "These are definitely a premium price, but I think they are 100% worth every penny. Every guy would love this gift. These come in a couple different colors."
RapidX Boosta Magnetic Wireless Charger
Lindsay, "This is your magnetic wireless charger. You can just stick it on because it's magnetic. It comes in seven colors. It's the number one new release on Amazon."
"Oh I like these. These are cool. These are great for travel. I have it in blue," Carl said.
Hanes Men's Full-Zip Eco-Smart Hoodie & https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JVTX7NF?&linkCode=ll1&tag=eonline037-20&linkId=6df305645618ad3aed5627c988d11ee9&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl
Lindsay said, "For Valentine's Day, if you're staying in, or even if you just want to get your man something as a gift, a black hoodie is something you can never go wrong with. I love when Carl wears a hood with a leather jacket. We have some sweats as well."
Carl said, "These are so versatile. You can wear them to the gym or even to a date night or a concert. You can do a lot of different things with a hoodie. It's super cozy."
This hoodie has 62,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The joggers have 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Lindsay revealed, "Carl really likes this Michael Kors stainless steel watch."
Carl said, "I actually love this watch. It's not super busy. It's very clean. Any of these colors are classy and super modern." This has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HoMedics Deep Sleep Mini Portable Sleep Sound Machine
Lindsay said, "This is your number one."
Carl agreed saying, "As you can see, the products that I like are products I've experienced extremely positive benefits from. I think good sleep is so important. This is a really cool sound machine. It has a few different settings, like the storm setting. There's a meditation setting too, white noise, pink noise too. I bring this on the road with me as well to have good sleep in hotels and Airbnbs."
Jonathan Adler Lust Vice Candle
Lindsay said, "This is a Jonathan Adler candle. I think candles are just always awesome gifts to give to your girlfriends. This one is really cool and it has a fruity smell. It's just unique. You can use it as decor after you light it. It's great for a book shelf or coffee table."
"Jonathan Adler makes super cool candles," Carl added.
Grown Alchemist Hand Cream - Vanilla & Orange Peel
Lindsay revealed, "I never leave home without a tube of hand cream. This is from Grown Alchemist. Carl all the time uses this too because I always have it with me. It's super dry in New York. Our hands get dry because we're washing them a lot. I like that it's not greasy. It's vanilla and orange peel. It's perfect for self-care. Keep your hands moisturized."
Carl said, "This has a super sleek design too."
Doppeltree Under Eye Patches & Masks (18 Pairs)
Lindsay said, "Even if I am not drinking, I still wake up and my eyes are puffy and I have no idea why. I've been complaining about it to him. An eye mask is necessary, especially if you're in your thirties. If you wake up with bags under your eyes, you need to repair."
Carl added, "This is a really cool eye mask."
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
"My Watch What Happens Live makeup artist loves Sunday Riley. She put it on me before makeup. Vitamin C is really really important. It's extremely important for your face and you should apply it every single day," Lindsay said.
Carl added, "I know my opinion doesn't matter a lot on this type of stuff, but I have heard about Sunday Riley a lot." This Vitamin C oil has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub– Moisturizing and Exfoliating Body Polish. Completely Natural and Vegan
Lindsay said, "This is a really good gift for your galentine. It smells like rose. I love a body polish, especially in between spray tans."
LecGee Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Short Sleeve Loungewear Two-Piece
Lindsay said, "This is an adorable satin pajama set. It's pink with shorts."
This two-piece set is available in 70+ colors. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has it too.
The Drop Women's Constance Rib Button Down Sweater & Ellison Rib Flare Leg Sweater Pant
Lindsay shared, "This is a cute, little ribbed long-sleeve button-down top and there are matching pants."
Both items also come in brown, black, and beige.
Richealnana Women's Fur Fluffy Mules High Heels
Lindsay also picked out these fun heels adorned with faux fur. They come in three additional colors.
