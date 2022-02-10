Exclusive

Religious Differences Cause Tension in the Pods in Love Is Blind Season 2 Preview

The pod conversations are getting deep, and Shaina isn't liking what she's hearing. Watch this Love Is Blind season two exclusive sneak peek before the series premieres on Feb.11!

You could cut this tension with a knife! 

Season two of Love Is Blind, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix. And before we get to see 30 singles from Chicago take a stab at pod dating, in an E! News exclusive clip, we get a sneak peek at what's in store for us. In the clip, Kyle, a 29-year-old glazier and Shaina, a 32-year-old hair stylist, discuss their religious views while on a date—and to Shaina's dismay, she finds out that Kyle is an Atheist. 

"I'm not religious at all," Kyle says to Shaina during their pod date.

"I'm like trying to be calm," a jaw-dropped Shaina responds. "Are you Atheist?"

"Yeah," he replies. "However you're feeling I can understand."

"We need to talk about it!" Shaina says. "Let's say we get married, what if we have babies, right?"

"You're asking me if I'm okay with you instilling religion into our children?" he asks. "That's fine, ultimately the kids will get to decide just like I did."

But Shaina wants to continue the conversation, as her faith is an important part of her life. 

"I want to know why you're an Atheist," she says to Kyle. 

"I just believe science," he responds. "God is science," Shaina argues. 

As the pair continue their conversation, Kyle says that he is "resistant to brainwashing," while Shaina believes that he already is.

Can Kyle and Shaina come back from this? Or will their religious differences get in the way of their connection?

Find out when season two of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.

