Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about what led to Bob Saget's sudden death have been revealed.
According to a statement from the Saget family obtained by E! News, the 65-year-old actor's cause of death was head trauma.
"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family said on Wednesday, Feb. 9. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."
The family said that authorities concluded that the Full House star "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
The statement concluded by touching on Saget's legacy: "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."
Back on Jan. 9, authorities responded to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., where they found Saget dead inside a room. At the time, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use in the case.
Just one day before his death, the performer appeared onstage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., near Jacksonville as part of his stand-up comedy tour.
"I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville," Saget wrote in his final Instagram post. "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences."
The comedian added, "I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
Saget is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.
Shortly after his passing, Saget's family released a statement with a heartfelt message to his loyal supporters.
"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Outside of the comedy world, Saget was well known for his roles on the small screen including his breakout performance as Danny Tanner in Full House and the Netflix sequel Fuller House.
After his death, his close friends and co-stars shared their fondest memories of the actor. "I will never ever have another friend like him," John Stamos shared on Twitter. "I love you so much Bobby."
Candace Cameron Bure added, "Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."