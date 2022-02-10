Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

This is (obi)-wan series we've been waiting for.

And apparently, we don't have to wait much longer. On Feb. 9, Disney+ announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi—starring Ewan McGregor, who is reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master—will premiere May 25.

The limited series from Lucasfilm "begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the series description reads, "where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader [Hayden Christensen]."

The Kathleen Kennedy-executive produced series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

As for what's to come? McGregor previously hinted that Kenobi and Vader, who last appeared together in Revenge of the Sith, may "have another swing at each other."

"It might be quite satisfying for everybody," he shared in a Disney+ featurette in November.