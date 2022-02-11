Vannessa Has an Emotional Revelation About Her Health in This 1000-Lb Best Friends Preview

Vannessa Cross is ready to get her health back on track.
However, in this exclusive clip from the Feb. 14 episode of 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Vannessa is shocked to learn how far she still has to go to get to a healthy place. This revelation comes about in a meeting with bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter Jr., who many of you may know from Too Large and 1000-Lb. Sisters.
"It's been a little while," Dr. Procter says to his former patient. "Well, Vannessa, it's good to see you again. I didn't know that I would see you again. What brings you in today?"
Vannessa informs the doctor that she's started a diet and is hoping that the bariatric surgery specialist will consider taking on her case. Dr. Procter's response? "It's not about you proving anything to me. It's about you proving it to yourself."
In order to see where Vannessa is at since their last meeting, which was six months prior to filming 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Dr. Procter invites the TLC star to step on the scale.
"When I first saw Dr. Procter, my weight was 446 pounds," Vannessa shares in a confessional. "Last time I saw him, I was only 427. He gave me the goal to get under 400 pounds, but I've spent most of the time since ignoring my diet."
Upon stepping onto the scale, Vannessa learns that she's 441.6 pounds, which she calls a "massive blow to the head."
"I made progress doing good," she laments, "and then I just threw it all away."
To make matters worse, Dr. Procter informs Vannessa that she's "nowhere near ready for surgery." While fighting back tears, Vannessa confesses that she "gave up" on her diet, but is resolved to be healthier.
"I started realizing, my grandfather died at 51," she shares with her doctor. "My mother died at 51. I'm already 42, fixing to be 43 years old, that only gives me seven years."
Dr. Procter, however, has a somber warning commenting, "If you don't figure out a way to do this, you're not going to be around a whole lot longer."
1000-Lb. Best Friends airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC and discovery+.