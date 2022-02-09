15 Ways To Rock That '70s Trend Worn By Celebs

Give your wardrobe and your home a groovy '70s makeover with these styles inspired by celebs like Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Elsa Hosk.

By Carly Shihadeh Feb 09, 2022 11:43 PMTags
The '70s are back, and this trend is groovy baby. Inspired by looks worn by celebrities like Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid, and Dua Lipa, as well as our own disco fever, we rounded up trending products that will make you feel like you're on the list for Studio 54. 

The 1970s served as an antithesis to the '60s, a more conservative and restrictive time in fashion. If your winter wardrobe needs a little more excitement, this is the trend for you. A good '70s wardrobe is characterized by lots of color, flared silhouettes, oversized square sunglasses, and clogs or go-go boots. These are all styles that fashion girls just can't get enough of right now. Disco ball decor is also the newest trend to take interior design by storm, meaning you can bring that fun '70s party energy into your space. 

Scroll below for 15 ways to rock the trend. Cure your winter blues with these fun, bright styles that don't take themselves too seriously. We can't wait to wear and decorate our homes with these styles as we dance under a disco ball to Dua's Future Nostalgia album. 

Just Float On Flare Jeans

The foundation of any good '70s wardrobe? The perfect pair of flare jeans. You'll have legs for days in this trending silhouette. 

$78
Free People

Mia Studded Clog

We've loved clogs for a while, and the '70s trend is the perfect excuse to incorporate this shoe into your outfit!  

$60
$50
DSW

This jacket is giving effortless cool girl energy and we can't wait to wear it to our next brunch date! 

$132
$53
Edikted

SOJOS Trendy Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses

These oversized square sunglasses are groovy baby

$15
Amazon

LYANER Women's Deep V Neck Button Front Bell Long Sleeve Blouse Shirt Top

This top was made for a night out dancing under a disco ball. 

$28
Amazon

River Island graphic print wide leg beach pants in orange

We're obsessed with these pants. They're giving chic, glamorous '70s energy. 

$64
Asos

Kinsley Jumpsuit Green

What's a '70s party without spotting a few fabulous jumpsuits? You'll be best-dressed rocking this to your next night on the town. 

$75
Princess Polly

Retro Print Satin Tie Front Cropped Blouse

We can't decide which is trendier: the tie-front silhouette or the pattern on this gorgeous top

$60
$30
Nasty Gal

IDIFU Women's Fashion Ankle Booties

With over 1,600 5-star reviews on Amazon, this shoe is the perfect modern take on go-go boots.

$61
$54
Amazon

ASOS LUXE embellished flare pant with faux feather hem in black and silver

What's more '70s than practically wearing the disco ball with these chic pants? 

$135
Asos

Real Suede Oversized Fringe Jacket

This jacket has all the California casual-cool vibes we need. It also comes in a gorgeous pink color!

$339
$102
Nasty Gal

20 LED Disco Ball Mirror LED Party Light

Disco balls are trending in room and home decor. Bring the disco party to your room with these string lights

$34
$27
Amazon

Disco Ice Bucket

This ice bucket is the trendiest '70s-inspired addition to your bar cart! 

$80
$59
Z Gallerie

Wildflower Flower Funk iPhone Case

We love Wildflower cases and their '70s patterns! 

$35
Amazon (iPhone 12)
$35
Amazon (iPhone 11)
$35
Amazon (iPhone 13)

Stradivarius STR jacquard 70's print flare pants

Catch us living out our Studio 54 dreams in these pants

$30
$15
Asos

