Dressed to Thrill: Fashion Week Looks That May Shock You

Fashion can be as funky as it can be fickle.

For decades, many designers—like the late Manfred Thierry Mugler—have pushed boundaries with their styles. At his fall/winter 1995 couture show during Paris Fashion Week, supermodel Nadja Auermann channeled a bionic fembot, thanks to one of his futuristic creations.

Or, remember the Gucci fall/winter 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week, when models walked the runway carrying a variety of curious accessories, such as a snake, a baby dragon figure and...a replica of their own severed head.

"We are the Dr. Frankenstein of our lives," Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele told Vogue at the time. "There's a clinical clarity about what I am doing. I was thinking of a space that represents the creative act. I wanted to represent the lab I have in my head. It's physical work, like a surgeon's."

And sometimes, to get ahead of the competition, one must omit the head entirely when it comes to showcasing fashion. In 2020, the Paco Rabanne Ready to Wear spring/summer 2021 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week featured models wearing several styles that covered their entire faces.