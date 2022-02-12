Proof Zendaya Is a Fashion Week Icon

Watch : Zendaya DAZZLES at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere

Zendaya is winning the fashion game.

For years now, the Euphoria star, who works with celeb stylist Law Roach, has turned heads on red carpets and runway shows. Whether she's striking a pose in a Berluti suit or commanding attention in a Ralph & Russo design, Zendaya continues to prove she's not afraid to push the fashion boundaries.

"I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives," the 25-year-old actress told InStyle in October. "We build a little story for all the looks. It's like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is."

"Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos," she continued. "But I get to meet these different women through clothes."

As New York Fashion Week kicks off, E! News is taking a look back at Zendaya's standout style moments.