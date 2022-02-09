The Stars of Dollface Want You to Stop Stressing About Turning 30

Watch : "Dollface" Cast TEASES Season 2 Details

If you were born in 1992, the new season of Dollface might feel like a personal attack. Or, at least, it did for this TV Editor who is turning 30 in a mere 10 days.

For those unfamiliar with Hulu's eccentric comedy, Dollface follows a Los Angeles-based friend group—played by Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky—as they learn through, often surreal, experiences what it means to be a woman in today's society. So for season two, the Jordan Weiss-created series is making sure to dive deep into the existential crisis that often occurs when one turns 30.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Dennings teased that her character Jules, who is reaching this birthday milestone in new episodes, will be asking herself, "Who am I and what do I want?"

"Season one was more about Jules getting back in with her friend group, and all of them kind of re-meshing together," she said of her character having to do some friendship repenting after going AWOL during a long-term relationship. "And season two, we've laid that groundwork. So everyone kind of gets to branch off into their own storyline, which is really cool. So Jules, thinks she's getting fired at the beginning of season one, but instead, she gets promoted. So that starts her whole story. And, of course, many other things go on there."