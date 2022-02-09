Ireland Baldwin Shares How She Feels About Alec Baldwin's "Thoughtless Little Pig" Comment 15 Years Later

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Ireland explained that, when she does read articles about herself, she finds that they are generally "always sexualized in someway" or pit her career success against her parents' accomplishments.

"I know that my decision to work in the entertainment industry will of course bring on the constant comparison to the achievements of both my parents, and I continue to embrace the parts of myself that are indeed like them," she said. "But I am very excited to show you the individual that I am and the person I've grown to very proud of."

She added, "I don't give a f--k what you think about how I look, what I wear, what I think and say, and damn does it feel good to get to this point."

As for Alec, he told Good Morning America in 2017 that the pig comment still gets "thrown" in his face. He explained, "There are people who admonish me or attack me and use that as a constant spearhead to do that. It's a scab that never heals cause it's being picked at all the time by other people."

The Saturday Night Live actor knows it "hurt" his daughter "in a permanent way." But, based on her latest Instagram post, it sounds like she's come a long way on her healing journey.