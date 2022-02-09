North West Is Just As En Vogue as Kim Kardashian After Styling Her Siblings for Vogue Cover Shoot

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover

Stylist in training.

Kim Kardashian wasn't the only style star to to grace the pages of the latest issue of Vogue. In the fashion magazine's March 2022 cover story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum appears alongside all four of her children, whom she shares with ex Kanye "Ye" West.

In a collection of stylish snaps, Kim, 41, is seen dressed up in denim ensemble and white gloves as she laughs and plays with her little ones. Kim's eldest daughter, North West, 8, even had a hand in picking the kids' outfits for their big photo shoot.

"Styled By North," Kim shared on her Instagram Stories on Feb. 9, along with a series of photos from the magazine featuring her brood.

For Chicago West, North picked out a white and pink Chicago Bears jersey paired with purple cowboy boots, a look that clearly nods to her sister's unique moniker.