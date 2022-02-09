These 11 Small Black-Owned Etsy Stores Will Be Your New Favorite Shops

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, and shopping Black-owned businesses is just one thing you can do this month (and all year long!) to show your support. If you want to shop for items that are truly one of a kind, Etsy is the place to be.
You may not realize it, but Etsy is home to a ton of wonderful and unique small Black-owned businesses. Whether you're looking for items to add to your self-care routine or personalized gifts that will put a smile on your loved one's face, there's an Etsy shop for all your needs.
In celebration of Black History Month, we've rounded up some of our must-shop Black-owned businesses from Etsy. Check those out below.
Espe Beauty
Espe Beauty makes gorgeous "artisan make you feel goods." There are colorful bath bombs, shower steamers and more in all kinds of scents and shapes. Kids will really love their best-selling unicorn bath bombs, while you'll enjoy their cotton candy whipped sugar scrubs.
Sidney Shanae Company
Sidney Shanae Company makes stunning press on nails, as well as vegan nail polish and accessories like masks and totes. Their Valentine's Day collection, which includes the pink and red Wavy Love press on nails, is a must-see!
Brownie Points Company
This Etsy shop wins all the brownie points for their bold statement-making necklaces, rings and more. Just look at how well-made those necklaces are! If you love this, there's much more in store for you.
Morning Joy Co.
This award-winning Etsy shop creates beautiful personalized cutting boards. If you're looking for a unique gift idea for someone who loves being in the kitchen, we recommend checking out the personalized recipe cutting boards.
FAMEousJ
FAMEousJ has a variety of cozy chunky scarves, bags and accessories in a number of different colors and styles. They're all handmade by one woman show, Chanel Jaali. We love these little crochet drawstring bags, as well as this beautiful golden scarf.
Copper and Brass Paper
Copper and Brass Paper is an Afrocentric paper goods and gift boutique. They have a ton of adorable notebooks and office accessories featuring empowering art. One of our favorite items from the shop? The Black Woman CEO Mindset Notebook. So cute!
The Vintage Royalty
Looking for accessories that are truly one of a kind? You'll want to check out all the unique and colorful earrings from The Vintage Royal. The Marilyn seems to be a fan-fave and we can totally see why. If we had to pick one, we'd probably go with the Present Earrings as seen here.
By Vanessa S.
By Vanessa S. has lovely handmade totes, clutches, jewelry and more in a variety of colorful prints. We can't decide if we like their earrings or clutches more. They're all so cute.
Charmed Bath Body
Charmed Bath Body has all the self-care goodies you need to relax and unwind after a long day including bath salts, clay masks, bath bombs and more. They even have box sets like the Rose Self-Care Package which makes a great gift item for friends and family.
Little Dot Studio
This Seattle-based shop sells a variety of chic personalized luggage tags and more. We love that you can customize it to look however you want, and each style is an original design.
Tal & Bert
We are obsessed with the geode planters and candles you can find at Tal & Bert on Etsy. They even have a few fun "sassy" candles that are worth checking out. This supportive manifestation candle has to be our fave!
