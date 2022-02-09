Mickey Guyton Responds to Claim She's Singing Super Bowl National Anthem "Because She's Black and Female"

You best remember Mickey Guyton's name.

The country music star was unbreakable on Wednesday, Feb. 9, when she responded to criticism over how she landed her gig to sing the National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl. In a screenshot of a comment she had received on Instagram, a user accused Guyton of only getting the job "because she's Black and she's female."

"No other reason," the message read. "She's not known for her music. She [sic] just known as the Black woman in country music. That's her claim to fame."

The critic also claimed that the Grammy-nominated singer is "either too f--king stupid to realize that she's being f--king used as a prop or she's playing along because she needs the money," prompting Guyton to shut down the user in the most perfect way.