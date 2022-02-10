Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Valentine's Day Gifts Are Hotter Than the Housing Market

We interviewed Tarek and Heather El Moussa because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This Valentine's Day is about to be extra special for Tarek and Heather El Moussa.

Not only are the newlyweds celebrating the holiday for the first time as husband and wife, but the pair is also recognizing just how special their love story is.

"I finally met my soulmate," Heather shared with E! News. "We fight to find them, but when we do, everything falls into place...I am a true believer in love and soulmates and I never gave up."

While the couple is keeping their plans a secret for now, the Flip or Flop star and Selling Sunset agent shared a few thoughtful gifts for couples still looking for that perfect present.

"Always listen to what your partner wants," Heather advised. "Make it special for them and tailored to what they love to do. Write a handwritten card. Send her flowers. They just make us smile."