Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Valentine's Day Gifts Are Hotter Than the Housing Market

This Valentine's Day is about to be extra special for Tarek and Heather El Moussa.
Not only are the newlyweds celebrating the holiday for the first time as husband and wife, but the pair is also recognizing just how special their love story is.
"I finally met my soulmate," Heather shared with E! News. "We fight to find them, but when we do, everything falls into place...I am a true believer in love and soulmates and I never gave up."
While the couple is keeping their plans a secret for now, the Flip or Flop star and Selling Sunset agent shared a few thoughtful gifts for couples still looking for that perfect present.
"Always listen to what your partner wants," Heather advised. "Make it special for them and tailored to what they love to do. Write a handwritten card. Send her flowers. They just make us smile."
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag
"Can't go wrong with a pink purse!" Tarek said. "I know Heather loves bubblegum pink so when I saw this mini bag, I thought of her."
Mariposa You & Me Rope Statement Frame
"My favorite thing of all time are looking at memories and I know Tarek's the same," Heather said. "We also love our boat days in Newport Beach, Calif., so this frame with a photo of us on the boat is something that will definitely put a smile on his face."
Stripe & Stare Lace Sleep Short
"Heather loves loungewear and also loves to have holiday-themed PJs," Tarek said. "I know she would look so cute in these with one of her pink sweatshirts that she wears before bed."
Vince Marl Rib Cashmere & Merino Wool Sweater
"When in doubt, get your man a basic sweater or shirt that won't go out of style," Heather said. "I love brands like Vince, James Perse, John Varvatos and Theory for my man."
Plush Faux Fur Slippers
"We probably have five different pairs of slippers, but neither of us can get enough so the more slippers, the merrier," Tarek said. "These also felt very Valentine's Day to me because of the cheetah print so definitely a great gift option."
Tom Ford 50MM Square Sunglasses
"I like to get Tarek things that I know for sure he would wear, and sunglasses are a no brainer," Heather said. "No matter how many pairs he has, he always wears them so why not add to the collection!?"
Voluspa Macaron Candle
"Candles are a Valentine's Day essential," Tarek and Heather said. "We have candles all over the house but we can't get enough and something red and pink for Valentine's Day is perfect."
Saint Laurent YSL Metallic Leather Card Case
"Give a woman a pink YSL card case and it's basically a guarantee that she'll love it," Tarek said. "You can't go wrong with a gift like this on Valentine's Day."
Dolce & Gabbana Portofino Sneaker
"These shoes caught my eye and I immediately thought of Tarek," Heather said. "They're classy, sporty and clean, which I love and they're a perfect Valentine's Day gift."
Dior Eyewear EverDior SU square sunglasses
"We're a big sunglasses family," Tarek shared. "Heather is always wearing different sunglasses so I think it's a thoughtful and great gift."
Slip Limited Edition Privacy Please Sleep In Set
"This feels very Valentine's Day appropriate to me," Tarek said. "Heather also sleeps with a face mask on every night so one that's sparkly that says Privacy Please is a great gift."
Unisex Pavé Eternity Wide Band Cubic Zirconia Ring
"Usually jewelry is what I go for on Valentine's Day," Tarek said. "Heather loves two-toned jewelry with diamonds, which I would typically go to my jeweler for, but I found this one and thought it was a really great option."
Ugg Scruff Slipper
"My man LOVES wearing slippers," Heather said. "I also think cozy things like slippers, robes and pjs are such a cute Valentine's Day gift so I'll definitely be getting him a pair."
