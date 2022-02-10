The Mary J. Blige Interview: How the Singer's Beautiful Daily Affirmation Inspired Her New Album

Getty Images

It's easy to marvel over how much Blige has accomplished in a relatively short amount of time, but she laughed at the idea, saying, "It don't seem like a little bit of time, to me it seems like a lifetime." Because, she added, there were "so many humps to get to right here. And this is a whole new chapter that's starting off pretty great. There will be some things to get over, but it will be easier this time, 'cause now I understand where all the love needs to come from, and that's me, the love for myself. I didn't have that in the first chapter and that's why it was so hard."

Like so much of her indelible canon, Good Morning Gorgeous also stems from a pit of despair and self-doubt that Blige ultimately managed to mine for personal growth, climbing out of it stronger than ever. After 13 years of marriage, she went through a long, expensive divorce process with husband and manager Martin "Kendu" Isaacs that was finally settled in 2018.

"I'd been destroyed in a situation, like I was never enough," she explained, "nothing was ever enough, and I had to find a place in myself, I had to find something to say to myself. Like when you hear the word 'gorgeous,' you think of Halle Berry and Apollonia and Salli Richardson in their prime. So that word gorgeous, for me, was something I didn't believe but was something I had to say to myself in order to build myself up and pull myself up out of this negative thing where I wasn't pretty enough, I was not smart enough, I couldn't do this, I couldn't do that."