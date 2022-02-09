See True Thompson's Face Light Up While Hanging With Dad Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

Tristan and True Thompson are enjoying some daddy-daughter time!

The basketball star took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to share a sweet snapshot of him and his 3-year-old daughter (with ex Khloe Kardashian) spending some quality time together.

In the heartwarming photo, Tristan and True can be seen happily smiling together as he holds his daughter in his lap. Alongside the image of him and his mini-me, Tristan also included two red heart emojis.

In addition to True, Tristan also shares son Prince Thompson, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and recently fathered a third child in December with Maralee Nichols. A month later, he apologized to Khloe for the "heartache" he caused her throughout their relationship, which ended last spring.

It looks like the Kardashian family might have another future model in their ranks, because this isn't the first time True has shown that she's already developing some serious skills.