Keith Urban's Sweet Reaction to Nicole Kidman's Oscar Nomination Will Make You Swoon

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Talk "Being the Ricardos"

And the award for the most heartwarming shoutout goes to…



Just hours after Nicole Kidman learned she scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, her husband, Keith Urban took to social media to celebrate his shining star.



"CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!," Keith—who tied the knot with Nicole in 2006—tweeted on Feb. 8. "SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING."



Referring to the screenshot he shared of the two, he continued, "Here's me FaceTiming you on set, back in April 2021. Loving you always."



Keith's swoon-worthy post came right on the heels of the actress also celebrating the big news herself in an Instagram post. "This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated," she wrote alongside a few photos from the film, later shouting out Lucille and Desi's kids, "And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother."