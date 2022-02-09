Exclusive

You're Guaranteed to Fall For Jennifer Lopez's Message About Love

By Allison Crist Feb 09, 2022 7:42 PMTags
MoviesJennifer LopezBen AffleckExclusivesCouplesShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Show PDA at "Marry Me" Premiere

Love don't cost a thing for a reason. 

As Jennifer Lopez told E! News at a special screening of her new film Marry Me, "it's the only thing that really matters." 

Which is why she had boyfriend Ben Affleck with her while celebrating Feb. 8. "I would hope that everybody knows that love is the most important thing in the world, in life, more than anything," Lopez said during the exclusive chat, "whether it's your children, or your partner or your family."

"It's the only thing that brings true happiness and peace," the mom of two added. "All the other stuff is kinda like games we're playing."

And though she didn't flat out mention Affleck, it's clear the multi-hyphenate is happier than ever, packing on the PDA with Affleck as the two walked the red carpet.

In the upcoming film, Lopez stars opposite Owen Wilson as a heartbroken pop superstar who makes a spontaneous decision to marry a total stranger. The characters' love story is a unique one, but as Lopez put it, "there's no real one version of a love story." 

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

Maluma also stars the romcom, an experience that he told E! News was a dream come true. "When I was a kid, I always wanted to act and it's incredible my first movie is going to be a Hollywood movie, a great debut," he said. "I feel super blessed."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daily Pop's very own Justin Sylvester is making his film debut in Marry Me as well. According to Lopez, "He did very well." 

"You can go see," she added. "He was perfect as the snarky reporter!"

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

2

Why Scott Disick's Comment About Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

3

Julia Fox Reacts to Being "Pitted" Against Kim Kardashian

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Marry Me is in theaters and streaming on Peacock this Friday, Feb. 11.

Don't miss Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, either. 

The one-hour concert event debuted exclusively on Peacock's TikTok and will be available to stream on Peacock Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and right here on E! that same day at 10:30 p.m., as well as air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

2

Why Scott Disick's Comment About Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

3

Julia Fox Reacts to Being "Pitted" Against Kim Kardashian

4

True Thompson's Face Lights Up While Hanging With Dad Tristan Thompson

5

Gia Giudice Deserves a RHONJ Raise for Standing Up to Joe Gorga

Latest News

Lily James Calls Out “Difficult” Treatment of Women in Public Eye

Get Ready for Spring with These Anthropologie Dresses for Every Budget

Update!

The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 5 of Clayton's Season

You Missed This Harry Potter and Twilight Connection

The Next Breakout Star of Bridgerton Isn't Even Human

True Thompson's Face Lights Up While Hanging With Dad Tristan Thompson

Keith Urban's Sweet Message to Nicole Kidman Will Make You Swoon