You're Guaranteed to Fall For Jennifer Lopez's Message About Love

Love don't cost a thing for a reason.
As Jennifer Lopez told E! News at a special screening of her new film Marry Me, "it's the only thing that really matters."
Which is why she had boyfriend Ben Affleck with her while celebrating Feb. 8. "I would hope that everybody knows that love is the most important thing in the world, in life, more than anything," Lopez said during the exclusive chat, "whether it's your children, or your partner or your family."
"It's the only thing that brings true happiness and peace," the mom of two added. "All the other stuff is kinda like games we're playing."
And though she didn't flat out mention Affleck, it's clear the multi-hyphenate is happier than ever, packing on the PDA with Affleck as the two walked the red carpet.
In the upcoming film, Lopez stars opposite Owen Wilson as a heartbroken pop superstar who makes a spontaneous decision to marry a total stranger. The characters' love story is a unique one, but as Lopez put it, "there's no real one version of a love story."
Maluma also stars the romcom, an experience that he told E! News was a dream come true. "When I was a kid, I always wanted to act and it's incredible my first movie is going to be a Hollywood movie, a great debut," he said. "I feel super blessed."
Daily Pop's very own Justin Sylvester is making his film debut in Marry Me as well. According to Lopez, "He did very well."
"You can go see," she added. "He was perfect as the snarky reporter!"
Marry Me is in theaters and streaming on Peacock this Friday, Feb. 11.
Don't miss Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, either.
The one-hour concert event debuted exclusively on Peacock's TikTok and will be available to stream on Peacock Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and right here on E! that same day at 10:30 p.m., as well as air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)