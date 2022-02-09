HBO's Winning Time Cast Photos Are Our iPhone's New Wallpaper

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

If Winning Time is half as good as these photos, you're going to want to tune in.

HBO released new pictures of the cast of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Wednesday, Feb. 9, giving us even more reason to watch the show. In the images, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke and more stars pose on the basketball court in full costume.

And while most people aren't familiar with these famous names, like Jessie Buss and Claire Rothman, these lively images tell us all we need to know. Sally Fields resting her feet on a basketball with cigarette in hand indicates that she's a mother worked to the bone, while John C. Reilly's rockstar look gives off a devil-may-care attitude.

Of course, there's no need to speculate about the show's subject seeing as its based on real-life events, as detailed in Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.