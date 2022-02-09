Gia Giudice Deserves a RHONJ Promotion After Standing Up to Uncle Joe Gorga

Like mother, like daughter.

Gia Giudice is proving she can hold her own when it comes to drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. On last night's Feb. 8 episode of the hit Bravo series, Teresa Giudice's 21-year-old daughter impressively stood up to her uncle Joe Gorga after he made disparaging comments about her dad Joe Giudice.

Following a fight between RHONJ co-stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin, Gia confronted Joe, saying, "This is why people just shouldn't open their mouth in the first place, just like dad didn't deserve it either."

"What, Gia? I hear you talking," an agitated Joe replies in the clip below.

"You're going to come at me disrespectfully? Because then I won't talk to you," Gia says, adding, "I'm an adult now too so you can talk to me like one. Because I'm done with you being disrespectful. You're not going to talk down to me either."