Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Blended Family Is Fashionable AF

Kourtney Kardashian and her son Mason Disick sat front row with Travis Barker and his daughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya as they watched his son Landon Barker walk in a fashion show.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 09, 2022 6:53 PMTags
FashionTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney & Travis Say They "Would Die" for Each Other!

He fell in the love with the girl at the rock, er, fashion show. 

For their most fashionable outing yet, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended L.A.'s AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show Feb. 8, where a very special model graced the runway: Travis' 18-year-old son Landon Barker.

In fact, it was a full family affair with Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney's 12-year-old son Mason Disick.

The family—plus celeb guests such as UsherAaron Paul and Evan Ross—cheered as Landon strutted down the runway wearing a checkered jacket, black pants and matching hat tucked underneath a hoodie.

"I think I'm going to cry," Atiana wrote on Instagram, adding, "Sorry for making you laugh. I'm so proud of u."

Later, they celebrated, of course, at hot spot Craig's with dinner and an epic ice cream sundae. It was just another sweet moment for this blended family.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

For more, keep scrolling...

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis, Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

2

Why Scott Disick's Comment About Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

3

You Missed This Harry Potter and Twilight Connection

4

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Celebrates Sweet 16

5
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

Latest News

Get Ready for Spring with These Anthropologie Dresses for Every Budget

Update!

The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 5 of Clayton's Season

You Missed This Harry Potter and Twilight Connection

The Next Breakout Star of Bridgerton Isn't Even Human

True Thompson's Face Lights Up While Hanging With Dad Tristan Thompson

Keith Urban's Sweet Message to Nicole Kidman Will Make You Swoon

Exclusive

You're Guaranteed to Fall For Jennifer Lopez's Message About Love