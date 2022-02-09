Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Blended Family Is Fashionable AF

Watch : Kourtney & Travis Say They "Would Die" for Each Other!

He fell in the love with the girl at the rock, er, fashion show.

For their most fashionable outing yet, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended L.A.'s AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show Feb. 8, where a very special model graced the runway: Travis' 18-year-old son Landon Barker.

In fact, it was a full family affair with Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney's 12-year-old son Mason Disick.

The family—plus celeb guests such as Usher, Aaron Paul and Evan Ross—cheered as Landon strutted down the runway wearing a checkered jacket, black pants and matching hat tucked underneath a hoodie.

"I think I'm going to cry," Atiana wrote on Instagram, adding, "Sorry for making you laugh. I'm so proud of u."

Later, they celebrated, of course, at hot spot Craig's with dinner and an epic ice cream sundae. It was just another sweet moment for this blended family.