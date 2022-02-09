Meet the Castaways Competing on the "Most Intense" Survivor Season Yet

These 18 contestants are headed to Fiji to compete in the 42nd season of Survivor, which is "more extreme" than ever before. Meet the contestants here!

We never thought we'd say this, but we're going to have to pass on this trip to Fiji.

CBS announced that 18 castaways are headed to the tropical locale for the upcoming season of Survivor, hosted by Jeff Probst. The group is uniquely equipped to handle any challenge, with a veterinarian, retired firefighter and therapist set to compete for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. 

But that doesn't mean this will be a walk in the park for the players. Season 42 is one of CBS' "most intense versions of Survivor ever," the network teased, adding the "return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits."

They'll have to outwit, outplay and outlast one another like never before. "These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach," the announcement added. "The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game."

To meet the contestants of the upcoming season of Survivor, keep scrolling!

CBS
Chanelle Howell

Age: 29
Hometown:  Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y. 
Occupation: Executive recruiter

CBS
Daniel Strunk

Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk 

CBS
Drea Wheeler

Age: 35 
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant

CBS
Hai Giang

Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist

CBS
Jackson Fox

Age: 48 
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker 

CBS
Jenny Kim

Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director

CBS
Jonathan Young

Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner

CBS
Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian 

CBS
Lydia Meredith

Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress         

CBS
Marya Sherron

Age: 47 
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom 

CBS
Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario 
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario 
Occupation: Seminary student 

CBS
Mike Turner

Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter

CBS
Omar Zaheer

Age: 31 
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian

CBS
Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad 

CBS
Romeo Escobar

Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach

CBS
Swati Goel

Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student

CBS
Tori Meehan

Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist

CBS
Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student

Survivor returns to CBS for its 42nd season on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

