No One Was More Nervous Than Nina Dobrev During Shaun White's Olympic Comeback

Watch : Shaun White Reveals SPECIAL Gift From GF Nina Dobrev

Shaun White was almost frozen out of his shot at a fourth and final Olympic medal.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the world's most decorated snowboarder took part in the snowboard halfpipe qualifying event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and fell on the first of the two runs. At the end, White made a comeback and came in fourth place, which means he is eligible to compete in the finals on Friday, Feb. 11.

Meanwhile, at home, his girlfriend of two years, Nina Dobrev, was on the edge of her seat. "Let's go baby!!!!" the actress, decked out in Team USA swag, captioned an Instagram Story clip. Even their dogs were nervous, as she joked, "Steve was stressin'." Shaun shared her post.

But there ultimately was nothing to worry about. "Nailed it!!!" the Vampire Diaries alum wrote after he finished, adding three fire emojis. She later wrote, "I'm so proud @shaunwhite."