Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Almost a week after Kylie Jenner announced she gave birth to a baby boy, Caitlyn Jenner is giving fans an update on the family's newest bundle of joy.

By Kisha Forde Feb 09, 2022 2:53 PMTags
BabiesKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesCaitlyn JennerTravis Scott
Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Rise and shine: Caitlyn Jenner is sharing an update on mom-of-two Kylie Jenner.
 
Almost a week after the beauty mogul announced the birth of her and Travis Scott's second baby, Caitlyn dished about her 19th grandchild during a Feb. 9 interview with Good Morning Britain. Confirming that Kylie welcomed a baby boy, Caitlyn added, "They're great. Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."
 
On Feb. 6, Kylie confirmed that her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster officially became a big sister just a few days before. For her announcement, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a black-and-white photo of a newborn's hand being held by Stormi, captioning the pic, "2/2/22." After her heartwarming upload, friends and family took to social media to celebrate the arrival of their newest bundle of joy.
 
Sister Kourtney Kardashian commented on her post, "Mommy of two life." While mom Kris Jenner called her grandson an "Angel Pie." Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray also entered the chat, writing, "We love you baby!!"

photos
All the Pics of Kylie Jenner's Shower For Baby No. 2

In early September, the Life of Kylie star confirmed she was expecting her second baby a little more than three years after Stormi's arrival.

Trending Stories

1

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby

2

Why Scott Disick's Comment About Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

3
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

In a 90-second montage shared to Instagram, Kylie gave fans a look an up-close-and-personal look at her pregnancy journey—including touching footage of her revealing the happy news to her mom.
 
It seems like there's no doubt that Kylie and Travis—who welcomed their first child together in February 2018—are overjoyed at the notion of keeping up with another little one.

Trending Stories

1

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby

2

Why Scott Disick's Comment About Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

3
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

4

Porsha Williams Shares Gift Picks From Her Favorite Black-Owned Brands

5
Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

The 11 Best UGG Deals Right Now: Save 62% Before They Sell Out

Exclusive

How Even Shonda Rhimes Became Obsessed With Inventing Anna

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby

Larry Birkhead Honors Anna Nicole Smith on Anniversary of Her Death

Watch Chrishell Stause React to Simu Liu Romance Rumors

Julia Fox Reacts to Being "Pitted" Against Kim Kardashian