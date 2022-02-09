Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs & Joe Benigno Share Amazon Men's Gifts for Valentine's Day

We included these products chosen by Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Margaret and Joe are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"I have great ideas for men's gifts, especially the ones who are hard to buy for," Margaret Josephs shared during an Amazon Live session. With her husband Joe Benigno by her side, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, "We have stuff that you would never even think of and Joe is so picky. He will tell you what great gifts for guys are." Joe agreed, remarking, "I am so picky. I can't stand when I get socks and stuff. You have to get real presents that guys would want."

No one would push you in the pool over these gift picks from Amazon.