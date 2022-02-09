Why Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Are Keeping Their Romance “Super Casual”

Keep calm because Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are keeping it casual.
A source close to Kaia exclusively tells E! News that the two, who have been sighted together multiple times in the past few months, have been talking and seeing each other "sporadically" since before the holidays last year.
"Kaia is not seeing anyone else right and is going with the flow," the source close to Kaia tells E! News. "It's been really effortless and they are both enjoying it. Kaia thinks Austin is charming and likes that they are both low-key."
Kaia and Austin first caught fans' attention in mid-December when seen together with their friend Tommy Dorfman at Reference Point Library in London—and like any good library book, the plot thickens!
Just days later, photographers spotted Kaia, 20, and Austin, 30, making their way back to her car after an early morning yoga class in Los Angeles.
More recently, the duo looked quite cozy while grabbing groceries, as Austin was photographed hugging Kaia tight as they left Erewhon Market in L.A. The two may not be walking down the aisle yet, but they certainly looked smitten in the supermarket aisle, at least.
Although the outings might suggest the pair has settled down, the source tells E! News that they are actively keeping it "super casual" and just "enjoying hanging out" with one another.
As for the reasoning behind their relationship status, the source continued, "They both have expressed they don't want anything serious, but are interested in each other."
In November, E! News confirmed that Kaia and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi had called it quits on their one-year romance. The split came just two months after they had made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motions Pictures' opening gala in L.A.
At the time of the breakup, a separate source told E! News that the split was "amicable," but it seems that Kaia's head is not turning back towards Jacob in a romantic way. These days, it appears that Austin—who will soon appear as Elvis Presley on the big screen—is the one who's always on her mind.