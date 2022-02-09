Your First Look at Amy Schumer's New Comedy Series Life & Beth

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

Beth is here and she's ready to shake things up!

On Feb. 8, Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming Amy Schumer-led series Life & Beth. The comedy, starring Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti and Michael Rapaport, premieres March 18 with all 10 episodes arriving at once.

The series follows Beth (Schumer) whose life looks great on paper, as she has it all—the job, the city and the man. But when a sudden incident occurs, it forces Beth to engage with her past, which leads to her life changing forever. "Through flashbacks to her teen self," the series description notes, "Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become."

"Just a few questions," a doctor says to Beth in the trailer before she gets an MRI.

"I can just save you some time," she says, cutting him off. "I've had over 30,000 drinks, I don't really chew my food and I'm like barreling towards 40."

"I just meant like, any pre-existing conditions?" he asks. "I'm a woman," Beth responds.